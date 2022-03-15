Most runs on Day 5 in Test cricket: What is the maximum number of runs scored on a day of Test match?

Most runs on Day 5 in Test cricket: Pakistan have to score way less than what is a Day 5 record in order to win the second Test.

The cricketing fraternity has eyes at the National Stadium in Karachi for it is all in likeliness of hosting an engrossing day of Test cricket today.

While both the Pakistan vs Australia Test matches have received their share of criticism for being played on surfaces which don’t offer anything to the bowlers, Day 5 of the second Test match having all ingredients of a potential cliffhanger could change the same.

Having staged an outstanding comeback into the match on Day 4, Pakistan still need 314 runs to seal a world record 506-run chase. 90 overs and eight wickets to achieve a team milestone, the hosts wouldn’t have received a better opportunity to make this historic Test series a memorable one.

ALSO READ: Ravi Ashwin commends Babar Azam for sixth Test century in Karachi Test

While a Day 5 surface won’t make Pakistan’s task easier by any means, fans across the world will be following the match for the sheer possibility of what it could present to them by the third session on Wednesday.

Most runs on Day 5 in Test cricket

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan have to score way less than what is a Day 5 record in order to win the second Test match and gain a 1-0 series lead with a match to go. Having said that, neither of the three-highest Day 5 scores in Test cricket have come in the sub-continent.

Team 1 Team 2 Runs Ground Year Australia New Zealand 459/5 Brisbane 2001 Australia West Indies 458/4 Sydney 1969 England Australia 447/5 The Oval 2013

Very well batted @babarazam258 pure class!

Make it a BIG one tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/6H7yBRmpUL — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) March 15, 2022

If the filter of Day 5 is removed, Test cricket has been witness to teams scoring in excess of 500 runs in one day on as many as four occasions.