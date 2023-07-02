HomeSearch

Most Sixes In A Test Innings By One Batter

Dixit Bhargav
|Published July 02, 2023

Ben Stokes hit nine sixes today.

England Test captain Ben Stokes hit nine sixes to occupy another spot in the list of most sixes in a Test innings. Stokes, who became only the second batter to hit nine or more sixes in an innings twice, achieved the feat during the course of his 13th Test century in the recently concluded second Ashes 2023 match against Australia.

While these many sixes in an innings are the joint fourth-highest by a batter, Stokes also occupies a joint second-highest spot by virtue of hitting 11 sixes during a career-best knock against South Africa at Newlands seven years ago.

Interestingly, Stokes shares the latter position with his current head coach in Brendon McCullum. One of the most hard-hitting batters in the history of cricket, McCullum had hit 11 sixes in a Test innings two times within the span of one month nine years ago. Been there, done that, McCullum witnessed Stokes equaling him via a memorable knock from the Lord’s balcony.

Only the second English batter to hit 11 sixes in an innings, Stokes has now become the first-ever batter to hit nine sixes in a Test being played in England. Furthermore, he is also the first batter to do the same against the Aussies.

Having said that, neither of the two Stokes’ valiant efforts came in a winning cause unlike McCullum. Speaking of the latest innings, the 32-year old player was nothing short of instrumental in putting up a spectacle on a Day 5 pitch today. Facing a barrage of short balls from the Australian pacers on a continual basis, the left-handed batter single-handedly handed his team a chance of chasing down what would’ve been a record 371-run target.

BatterRunsBallsSixesSRTeamOppositionVenueYear
Wasim Akram2573631270.79PakistanZimbabweSheikhupura Stadium1996
Nathan Astle22216811132.14New ZealandEnglandJade Stadium2002
Matthew Hayden3804371186.95AustraliaZimbabweWACA Ground2003
Brendon McCullum20218811107.44New ZealandPakistanSharjah Cricket Stadium2014
Brendon McCullum19513411145.52New ZealandSri LankaHagley Oval2014
Ben Stokes25819811130.3EnglandSouth AfricaNewlands2016
Kusal Mendis2452911184.19Sri LankaIrelandGalle International Stadium2023
Wally Hammond33610EnglandNew ZealandEden Park1933
Chris Cairns120969125New ZealandZimbabweEden Park1996
Inzamam-ul-Haq329436975.45PakistanNew ZealandGaddafi Stadium2002
Tim Southee77409192.5New ZealandEnglandMcLean Park2008
Chris Gayle333437976.2West IndiesSri LankaGalle International Stadium2010
Shimron Hetmyer93929101.08West IndiesBangladeshShere Bangla National Stadium2018
Ben Stokes155214972.42EnglandAustraliaLord’s2023

