England Test captain Ben Stokes hit nine sixes to occupy another spot in the list of most sixes in a Test innings. Stokes, who became only the second batter to hit nine or more sixes in an innings twice, achieved the feat during the course of his 13th Test century in the recently concluded second Ashes 2023 match against Australia.

While these many sixes in an innings are the joint fourth-highest by a batter, Stokes also occupies a joint second-highest spot by virtue of hitting 11 sixes during a career-best knock against South Africa at Newlands seven years ago.

Interestingly, Stokes shares the latter position with his current head coach in Brendon McCullum. One of the most hard-hitting batters in the history of cricket, McCullum had hit 11 sixes in a Test innings two times within the span of one month nine years ago. Been there, done that, McCullum witnessed Stokes equaling him via a memorable knock from the Lord’s balcony.

Only the second English batter to hit 11 sixes in an innings, Stokes has now become the first-ever batter to hit nine sixes in a Test being played in England. Furthermore, he is also the first batter to do the same against the Aussies.

Having said that, neither of the two Stokes’ valiant efforts came in a winning cause unlike McCullum. Speaking of the latest innings, the 32-year old player was nothing short of instrumental in putting up a spectacle on a Day 5 pitch today. Facing a barrage of short balls from the Australian pacers on a continual basis, the left-handed batter single-handedly handed his team a chance of chasing down what would’ve been a record 371-run target.

Most Sixes In A Test Innings By One Batter