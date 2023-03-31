Most Sixes in IPL in One Match: Which Batter Holds Record of Most Sixes in an IPL Innings?

The jam-packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight was star struck with the fireworks on display by the Chennai Super Kings’ opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who smashed his fastest IPL half-century off mere 23 deliveries.

He not only smashed the first fifty of IPL 2023, but also the first four and the first Six, as the 16th edition of the cash-rich league kick-started today, with Gujarat Titans opting to bowl first against CSK.

The 26-year-old Gaikwad was off the blocks right from the get-go, timing the ball beautifully throughout his innings, which only ended during the 18th Over after he smashed 92 runs off mere 50 deliveries.

At an impressive strike rate of 184, he scored these runs with the help of 4 Fours and 9 glorious looking Sixes, as CSK posted the total of 178/7 in their 20 Overs.

The right-hander tonight not only registered the third-highest individual score in IPL season openers, but has also placed himself at the second spot in the list of CSK players with most sixes in an innings.

Murali Vijay had smashed a total of 11 Sixes during CSK’s match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the 2010 season.

Which Batter Holds Record of Most Sixes in an IPL Innings?

The record for smashing most number of Sixes in an IPL by a player is held by the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle.

The Windies batter had smashed a total of 17 Sixes during his unforgettable innings of 175* (66) for RCB against Pune Warriors, during the 2013 edition of the league.

Player Sixes Team Opposition Year Chris Gayle 17 RCB Pune Warriors 2013 Brendon McCullum 13 KKR RCB 2008 Chris Gayle 13 RCB Delhi Daredevils 2012 Chris Gayle 12 RCB Kings XI Punjab 2015 AB de Villiers 12 RCB Gujarat Lions 2016

Most Sixes in IPL in One Match

RCB and CSK hold the record for smashing the maximum number of Sixes in an IPL match. During the 2018 season both the teams had collectively smashed 33 Sixes at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

During the 2020 edition of the league, CSK and RR had collectively smashed 33 Sixes as well at Sharjah.