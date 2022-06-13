Most Test double centuries: Most double centuries in Test cricket which batter

Most Test double centuries: A legendary Australian batter holds the world record of scoring most double centuries in Test cricket.

During the fourth day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Nottingham, former England captain Joe Root failed to convert his 27th Test century into a sixth double century.

In what was Root’s 27th Test century, it was his 16th at home and at No. 4, 13th as a specialist batter, 10th in the second Test of a series, fourth at Trent Bridge, against New Zealand and in 2022.

Root, who ended up scoring 176 (211) with the help of 26 fours and a six at a strike rate of 83.41 after resuming from his overnight score of 163*, fell short of 24 runs to complete his fourth double century at No. 4, third at home, second against New Zealand and maiden at this venue.

Root, who has a highest Test score of 254 against Pakistan in Manchester, has five Test double centuries under his belt. Currently the joint sixth-highest in the list of most double centuries in Test career, Root is equaled with the likes of Graeme Smith, Rahul Dravid and Sir Alastair Cook.

Had Root scored a sixth double century in the morning session today, he would’ve equaled the likes of Marvan Atapattu, Virender Sehwag, Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar.

Most Test double centuries

As far as the world record for most Test double centuries is concerned, legendary Australia batter Sir Donald Bradman (12) holds that record even 74 years after last playing international cricket.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara (11) had come close to Bradman but couldn’t manage to equal his record during the course of his 134-match Test career.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara, who played 131 Tests between 1990-2006, is third on the list with nine Test double centuries to his name. Former England batter Wally Hammond, former India captain Virat Kohli and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene are next on the list with seven double centuries each to their name.

Readers must note that Kohli (7), Root (5), New Zealand Kane Williamson (4), former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim (3), former Australia captain Steven Smith (3), India batter Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali (3) have the most Test double centuries among active players.