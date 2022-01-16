Most Wickets Ashes 2021: Who is the leading wicket taker Ashes 2021?

Most Wickets Ashes 2021: Ashes 2021-22 will doubtlessly be remembered for bowling dominating the batters through and through.

During the third day of the fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Hobart, Australia beat England by 146 runs to register a 4-0 series victory.

Australia, who had already retained the urn after the third Test in Melbourne, had been at a whole different level as compared to England throughout this series.

Chasing a daunting 271-run target at the Bellerive Oval, England couldn’t capitalise on a 68-run opening partnership between Rory Burns (26) and Zac Crawley (36) losing all their 10 wickets for 56 runs.

Been dismissed in 47.4 overs in the first innings, all England could last for in the second innings were 38.5 overs as a listless batting performance put an end to what has been a dismal campaign for them.

With bowling figures of 12-5-18-3, Australia fast bowler Scott Boland was the pick of the Australian bowlers today. Other than Boland, all-rounder Cameron Green and captain Pat Cummins also picked three wickets each.

Most Wickets Ashes 2021

Leading for the first time at the highest level, Cummins led from the front and how to emerge as the highest wicket-taker in the series. The fact that Cummins’ 21 wickets came in just four Tests speaks highly about his current form.

Cummins was well-assisted by his new-ball opening partner Mitchell Starc, who picked 19 wickets in five Tests to enjoy a stupendous series. Starc, who had received a fair amount of criticism before the start of the series for his inability to pick wickets frequently, has surely silenced his critics with his Ashes 2021-22 numbers.

England fast bowler Mark Wood, who picked career-best bowling figures earlier in the day, is their highest wicket-taker in Ashes 2021-22.