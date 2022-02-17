Most wickets in PSL history: Wahab Riaz becomes first player to take 100 wickets in Pakistan Super League

Most wickets in PSL history: Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz scripted history by becoming the first player in PSL history to achieve the feat.

During the 24th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and the Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Peshawar’s skipper Wahab Riaz got his name registered in the history books as he became the only player in Pakistan Super League’s history to reach the landmark figure of 100 wickets.

The moment arrived on the third delivery of the fifth Over of Islamabad United’s innings. Riaz bowled a quick, yet short delivery at around 139 km/h, outside the off-stump at Islamabad Southpaw batter Danish Aziz (0 off 3).

The pacey delivery took off from the length, and all Danish could manage was a thick outside edge of the blade through to the wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, who let in a relatively simple catch inside his gloves.

It thus, took 75 PSL matches for the 36-year-old to achieve the landmark feat.

Wahab Riaz has today become the first bowler to the milestone of 100 wickets in the Pakistan Super League #PSL7 #IUvPZ — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 17, 2022

Wahab Riaz becomes the first player to take 100 wickets in PSL. The closest players are Hasan Ali (78) and Shadab Khan (63). The first of Wahab’s 100 PSL wickets was Shane Watson in 2016, less than an year after his famous spell against Watson in World Cup quarterfinal.#PSL2022 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 17, 2022

Most wickets in PSL history

Having been with the Peshawar Zalmi since the inception of the league in 2016, Wahab Riaz has picked up these 100 wickets at an average of 21.11, and a strike rate and economy rate of 16.7 and 7.57 respectively.

Placed second on the list is another Pakistani pacer- Hasan Ali, who is way behind with 78 wickets to his name across 62 matches, at an average of 23.14.

Player Span Matches Wickets Average Wahab Riaz 2016-2022 75 100 21.11 Hasan Ali 2016-2022 62 78 23.14 Shadab Khan 2017-2022 59 63 24.01 Shaheen Shah Afridi 2018-2022 44 61 20.77 Mohammad Nawaz 2016-2022 66 61 25.78

As far as the ongoing PSL 7 is concerned, the Peshawar Zalmi skipper has picked up mere 6 wickets across 8 innings, at an average of 45.83.