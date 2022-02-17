Fastest fifty in T20: Mohammad Haris hits joint fastest fifty in PSL 7

Fastest fifty in T20: Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Haris went berserk right from the get go to smash the fastest fifty in PSL 7.

During the 24th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and the Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Peshawar’s 20-year-old batter Mohammad Haris smashed the joint fastest half-century in the ongoing edition of the league in mere 18 deliveries.

Electing to bat post winning the Toss, Wahab Riaz’s men could not have got off to a better start, as their pocket-sized dynamo got off the blocks real quick to hook Peshawar’s opening bowler Faheem Ashraf for a maximum off the third delivery to leave no doubts as to how he would be approaching his innings tonight.

He then smashed Muhammad Musa for a Six followed by three consecutive Fours to whip him for as many as 22 runs in the very next Over.

Courtesy his innings, the Peshawar Zalmi made the best possible, judicious use of the Powerplay to tonk 74 on the scoreboard for the loss of the lone wicket of Haris’ opening partner Hazratullah Zazai.

At the time of writing Mohammad Haris had already scored 70* off 31 deliveries, as he powered his team’s score past the 100-run mark in mere 7.4 Overs- the fastest to breach the mark in PSL 7.

As far as the fastest fifty in T20 history is concerned, the record is currently held by India’s legendary batter Yuvraj Singh, who bought up his half-century in mere 12 deliveries, during his famous Innings against England during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, where he tonked Stuart Broad for six Sixes in an Over.

Also, yesterday, West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine brought up his fifty in mere 13 deliveries while playing for Comilla Victorians, during the second Qualifier match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

