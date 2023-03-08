Motera Stadium capacity: Can Narendra Modi Stadium beat MCG Melbourne attendance in 4th Test?

The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to host the fourth and final Test match of the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, slated to take place from March 09 (Thursday) onwards, with the series score line reading 2-1 in favor of the hosts.

The action for ‘Day 1’ of the match will precede with the attendance of the Prime Ministers of both the countries – Australia’s Anthony Albanese and India’s Narendra Modi, with the latter to attend the venue for the first time after it was renamed after him in February 2021.

Moreover, as per reports from various media outlets the two leaders will also be part of the commentary panel for a brief period of time on the first day, with Modi likely to Toss the coin before the two captains as well.

Also, as reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI), both the prime ministers will likely take a round of the stadium on a gold-plated golf car.

Motera Stadium capacity

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad has a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators, and as per credible reports, an estimated 1,00,000 people are likely to grace the venue with their presence on Thursday (Day 1). Up to 85,000 tickets have been reserved for the local families and students.

Situated on the banks of the Sabarmati river, the stadium was demolished in the year 2015 and was rebuilt in February 2020, with an increased spectator capacity. Ahead of the two Test matches which took place at this venue in 2021 (India v/s. England), the stadium was renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium from Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium.

Can Narendra Modi Stadium beat MCG Melbourne attendance in 4th Test?

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia holds the present record of maximum spectator turnout on a single day of Test Cricket. At Stumps on ‘Day 1’ of the fourth Ashes Test of 2013/14 season, the MCG had registered an official attendance of 91,092 spectators.

This particular record might well be broken on Thursday morning, although the official ticket sales figures have not been shared by the stadium authorities.