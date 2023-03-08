Narendra Modi Stadium Test records: Narendra Modi Stadium records and highest innings total in Ahmedabad Tests

International cricket teams have returned to Ahmedabad within five weeks for the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match between India and Australia. Having last hosted an international match in the form of an India-New Zealand T20I (fondly remembered for India batter Shubman Gill’s maiden T20I century) last month, Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting a Test match after a couple of years.

Since its refurbishment, the stadium has hosted a couple of Tests. Played around this time in 2021, both the India-England Tests were wrapped up within three days. Having said that, taking into consideration the nature of pitch for this match, one expects it to be the first match of the series to witness the fourth day at least.

“This wicket may be a little bit different, I just had a look at it then. Perhaps it may not spin as much from the first ball or the first day, but I do think it will spin as the game goes on. So, there might be opportunities for bigger totals on this wicket,” Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith told reporters on Wednesday.

Set to play their first match in the city since ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 quarter-final against the hosts, Australia will be adding a maiden Test to their five ODIs here. India, on the contrary, have won six and lost two out of their 14 Tests at this venue.

Narendra Modi Stadium Test records

Former Indian greats such as Rahul Dravid (771), Sachin Tendulkar (642), VVS Laxman (574), Virender Sehwag (492) and Sourav Ganguly (411) are the highest Test run-scorers at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As far as active cricketers are concerned, Cheteshwar Pujara (264), Rohit Sharma (140), Kane Williamson (131), Rishabh Pant (102) and Washington Sundar (96) have scored a some Test runs here.

Unlike the batters, two players part of the current Indian squad are among the highest wicket-takers in Ahmedabad Tests. Best Test bowlers at this venue are Anil Kumble (36), Harbhajan Singh (29), Axar Patel (20), Ravichandran Ashwin (19) and Kapil Dev (14). Talking about other Indian bowlers part of this 17-member squad, Umesh Yadav (4) and Mohammed Siraj (2) have picked a few wickets here.

Highest innings total in Ahmedabad Tests

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 760/7d 202.4 Sri Lanka India 2009 583/7d 167 India New Zealand 1999 521/8d 160 India England 2012 500/5d 159 India New Zealand 2003 494/7d 141.2 South Africa India 2008

The 500-run mark has been touched or surpassed four times out of the 51 Test innings at this venue. Test run-chases have been sealed only twice (both by India) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Highest successful run-chase at this stadium had come in an India-England Test when the home team had chased down a 77-run target with nine wickets in hand just over a decade ago.