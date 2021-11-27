Lucknow and Ahmedabad IPL team players: 5 players both Lucknow and Ahmedabad teams might buy before IPL 2022 auctions

Lucknow and Ahmedabad IPL team players: The Sportsrush presents top 5 players the new IPL franchises might draft in before the auctions

Two major developments ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have grabbed the eyeballs of the fans and experts of the game- 1) The 4-player retention rule ahead of the mega auction and 2) The entry of Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises, all set to make their debut in the lucrative league next year onwards.

With November 30 set as the deadline for the eight existing franchises to submit their retained players list- which should not exceed a total of four, the two new IPL franchises would be licking their lips looking at the top cricketers who would be omitted by the teams.

To brush up the memory of the readers, the RPS Goenka group bagged the Lucknow-based franchise for its highest bid at ₹7,090 crore, while the Ahmedabad-based franchise will be owned by CVC Group after CVC Capital made the winning bid at ₹5,625 crore.

Both the aforementioned franchises can draft in a maximum of three players each after the initial eight franchises submit their retained players list by November 30. As per the reports, they could buy the three players by December 25.

Lucknow and Ahmedabad IPL team players: 5 players teams would look to target

Shikhar Dhawan

As per reputed Cricket website EspnCricinfo, the Delhi Capitals have decided upon their four retained players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Their one of the most successful batters at least in the past two seasons- Shikhar Dhawan is therefore unlikely to be retained by the franchise.

As far as the Ahmedabad franchise is concerned, Dhawan might well be the best Indian bet as their captaincy prospect.

(N.B.- As per reports, KL Rahul has been roped in by the Lucknow franchise as their captain for the 2022 season of the IPL).

The Southpaw was the Delhi Capitals’ leading run-scorer in the 2021 season of the IPL this year. He amassed a total of 587 runs in 16 innings at a healthy average of 39.13 while striking at the rate of 124.62 runs per hundred balls.

David Warner

With Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unlikely to retain their star left-handed batter (as per reports), their decision, if true, might be the best news the two new IPL team management would hear in a few days.

Adjudged the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Dubai, Warner was the second highest run-scorer in the tournament amassing a total of 289 runs at an average of 48.16, which included the knock of 53 off 38 deliveries against New Zealand in the Finals.

One shouldn’t be surprised if his current red-hot form earns him loads, with either Ahmedabad or Lucknow handing him a record deal.

Ravichandran Ashwin

As mentioned above, the Delhi Capitals have reportedly named their four retained players, and Ashwin unfortunately is not amongst them. This means that Lucknow and Ahmedabad have a great opportunity to rope in an excellent Cricketing brain and captaincy prospect.

The 35-year-old had an excellent few games for India in the T20 World Cup which was followed by a stellar performance in the recently concluded 3-match T20 series at home against New Zealand.

Dwayne Bravo

An all-time T20 Cricket giant, Dwayne Bravo from the West Indies is too big a name in the shortest format of the game to be missed by the new franchises.

Bravo was in fact the second highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2021. He picked up a total of 14 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 18.78 and with an economy rate of 7.81. Apart from being a proven death Overs specialist, his useful contributions with the bat coming lower down the order gives further fuel to his prowess.

Shreyas Iyer

An interesting prospect for a long-term addition to any IPL franchise, coupled with a proven track record as a T20 captain, Iyer might well be the best Indian bet amongst all for the new franchises.

It would not be a surprise if Lucknow or Ahmedabad give it their all to draft him into their side. Having missed this year’s IPL due to injury, Iyer was the second-highest run scorer for Delhi Capitals just behind Shikhar Dhawan in the 2020/21 season of the IPL.