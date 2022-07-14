MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina photos: Legendary CSK pair spotted watching IND vs ENG 2nd ODI at Lord’s

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina photos: Apart from the legendary duo, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also present at the Lord’s.

During the second ODI of India’s tour of England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, team India, courtesy of another clinical bowling performance have bundled up Jos Buttler’s men for 246 in 49 Overs.

The opening bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-49-2) and Mohammed Shami (10-0-48-1) yet again troubled the English top-order, beating them on either side of their bat’s edges on multiple occasions, albeit with very little luck. After getting off to a decent enough start, the English batters were just not up for the leg-spin challenge, as Yuzvendra Chahal (10-0-47-4) bagged a four-fer, to puncture the spirits of the England fans, reducing them to a 148/6 at one point in time.

However, a half-century stand between Moeen Ali (47 off 64) and David Willey (41 off 49) meant that the lower-middle order have now at least given some total to their bowlers to bowl before the strong Indian batting line-up.

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina photos

Gracing the ongoing ODI with their presence are the legendary India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) duo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina, who were spotted together and got themselves clicked during the England innings.

Along with them, the likes of former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also spotted inside the iconic venue.

Half of the Batch of 2011 World Cup final India team is in Lord’s: Dhoni, Sachin, Raina, Kohli, Harbhajan pic.twitter.com/3SiIgCSNop — Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) July 14, 2022

As for MS Dhoni, the former India skipper is currently on a vacation in the UK. The legendary cricketer had also celebrated his 41st birthday in the country, and was also seen cheering for team India during their recently concluded second and third T20I against England.

Moreover, Dhoni was also spotted enjoying the Wimbledon quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz a few days ago.