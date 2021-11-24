MS Dhoni IPL 2022 team: CSK decide to retain MS Dhoni and two others ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions

MS Dhoni IPL 2022 team: CSK go in with MS Dhoni as one of their four retained players for three years ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions

The owners of the defending champions of IPL 2021- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reposed their faith in the services of their most successful captain in history- Mahendra Singh Dhoni for not one, or two, but a total of three years/upcoming seasons of the cash-rich league.

With Dhoni having recently confirmed, that he would play his last for the franchise at the Chepauk in Chennai, the move by the owners does not come as a surprise. What comes as a surprise though, is the duration for which they have roped him in to play for them.

“I have always planned my cricket. My last ODI in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, I don’t know,” Dhoni had said.

MS Dhoni IPL 2022 team: CSK add Gaikwad, Jadeja as further retentions

As per the news media outlet Indian Express, apart from the 40-year-old, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played crucial roles as CSK won the 2021 IPL title.

As far as their fourth retention is concerned, they are in talks with the star England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

If Ali doesn’t agree to stay, CSK will have left-arm medium pacer Sam Curran as their fourth retained player.

Moreover, it will be the first time CSK has decided not to retain their veteran and seasoned campaigner-Suresh Raina. Raina had looked completely out of sorts in the 14th season of the IPL this year. He was in fact dropped a few matches before the playoffs owing to his poor run of form.