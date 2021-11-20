MS Dhoni last ODI match: When and where had MS Dhoni played his last ODI for India?

MS Dhoni last ODI match: The former Indian captain had played his last ODI away from home more than two years ago.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has confirmed his Indian Premier League 2022 participation for Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, who had successfully led Super Kings to their fourth title last month, iterated on wanting to bring an end to his IPL career in front of a MA Chidambaram Stadium’s loyal fan-base.

“I have always planned my cricket. My last ODI that I played in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, I don’t know,” Dhoni said at an event organized by CSK in Chennai. The development isn’t surprising considering how Dhoni had hinted on the same lines during the post-match presentation ceremony of IPL 2021 final in Dubai.

Former BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President N Srinivasan, who had talked about “no CSK without Dhoni” and vice-versa after the culmination of IPL 2021, continued to remain confident with respect to Dhoni playing for Chennai in IPL 2022.

“Any player will give his best under MS Dhoni irrespective of his talent. People keep bugging him, are you continuing? Aare he is there, he hasn’t gone anywhere,” Srinivasan said at the event.

MS Dhoni last ODI match

As mentioned by Dhoni himself, he had played his last ODI in India at his home ground in the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

In what was a five-match ODI series against Australia, Dhoni was rested for the last two matches. The match is fondly remembered for Indian cricketers donning camouflage caps to pay tribute for the martyrs of Pulwama attacks.

Chasing a 314-run target, India had been bundled out for 281 in 48.2 overs. Dhoni, who had batted at No. 5, had scored 26 (42) before getting bowled by Australia spinner Adam Zampa.

As far as Dhoni’s last ODI is concerned, it was the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It goes without saying that fans remember this match for New Zealand batter Martin Guptill running out Dhoni in a crunch situation.

Dhoni, who had stitched a rescuing 116-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (77), had scored 50 (72) before getting dismissed with India needing 26 runs off just nine deliveries.