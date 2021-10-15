“I haven’t left behind”: MS Dhoni hints at playing IPL 2022 after CSK win IPL 2021

MS Dhoni hints at playing IPL 2022: The legendary captain neither confirmed nor denied his participation in IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was wax lyrical about Indian Premier League 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders saying that they “deserved” to win the tournament this season.

“Before I start talking about CSK, need to talk about KKR. Difficult to come back [from halfway stage] and do what they have. If any team deserved to win the IPL, it’s KKR. Huge credit to the coaches, team and support staff. The break really helped them,” Dhoni was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Leading Super Kings to their fourth title, Dhoni denied talking much about strategies and game-plans with his senior teammates during training laying emphasis on one-on-one discussions during “practice sessions”.

“Frankly, no chats. We don’t talk a lot [in team meetings]. It’s more one-on-one. Our practice sessions are meeting sessions. The moment you get into a team room, it brings about different pressure. Our practice sessions have been good,” Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni hints at playing IPL 2022

There is no going into a safe house regarding the fact that Chennai enjoy the most loyal fan-base out of all the IPL franchises. Addressing their bountiful fans, Dhoni thanked them and hoped to be back in Chennai in IPL 2022.

“I would love to thank the fans, wherever we’ve played, even when we were in South Africa, we’ve always had a good number of CSK fans. That is what you crave for. Thanks to all of them, it feels like we’re playing in Chennai. Hopefully we’ll be back in Chennai for the fans,” Dhoni added.

The post-match presentation ceremony of IPL 2021 final featuring CSK and Dhoni wouldn’t have been completed without inquiring about the latter’s future plans as a player.

Known for his witty comments in addition to his on-field skills, Dhoni neither confirmed nor denied his participation in IPL 2022 as a player. In fact, the 40-year old player once again threw emphasis on IPL 2022 auction dynamics.

“It depends on BCCI with two new teams coming in. Well, it’s not about me playing for CSK, it’s about what is best for CSK. The core group has carried the team for 10 years. Now we need to see what is best,” Dhoni mentioned.

Just when one assumed the presentation ceremony to be over, illustrious presenter Harsha Bhogle appreciated Dhoni for the legacy which he has “left behind” at CSK. Quick to respond amusingly, Dhoni said, “Well, I still haven’t left behind [laughs].”

With all the uncertainties in place regarding IPL 2022, there is no confirmation as to whether Dhoni will play in the next season or not. Having said that, with him not entirely denying the idea, it shouldn’t be a surprise if he leads Chennai for one last time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.