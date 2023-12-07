MS Dhoni: The Only Indian Captain To Ever Draw A Test Series In South Africa

Only instance of India avoiding a Test series defeat in South Africa had come under the legendary MS Dhoni in 2010. Followed by a one-off T20I and five ODIs, the presence of senior players had ensured a fruitful campaign for the Men in Blue as they drew a three-match series 1-1.

Things hadn’t started well for India as them getting bundled out for 136 had laid the foundation for an innings and 25-run defeat in Centurion. Having resonated with performances of the past, things had looked pretty grim with regard to saving the series. However, just when the going got tough, the tough got going!

During the Boxing Day Test in Durban, India defeated South Africa by 87 runs, courtesy of VVS Laxman‘s inch-perfect 96 (171) in the second innings. In the New Year’s Test in Cape Town, a bold Dhoni elected to bowl first in a move which had almost put India on the verge of creating history. If not for the legendary Jacques Kallis‘ twin tons, India might have won consecutive Tests in South Africa for the first time.

As a captain, Dhoni made several other praiseworthy calls including bringing in pacer Zaheer Khan when the ball was reversing and sticking with spinner Harbhajan Singh because of his extra grip and bounce. Dhoni, however, failed to replicate similar success during India’s tour of South Africa 2013.

Even though India couldn’t win the series, they returned home with their head held high in the view of a fact that they hadn’t lost like the last four times. While Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir triumphed with the bat in hand surpassing the 200-run mark among the visitors, Harbhajan and Zaheer had excelled with the ball to be the only two Indian bowlers with wickets in double digits.

Rohit Sharma Could Become The First Indian Captain To Win A Test Series In South Africa

Post Dhoni, his successor Virat Kohli led India to a couple of Test series losses in South Africa. Readers must note that India were on the losing side of a 2-1 scoreline during their last two tours of South Africa. While India lost the second Test in Kohli’s absence last year, he decided to relinquish Test captaincy after losing the third one.

Having already reached South Africa to play three T20Is, as many ODIs and a couple of Tests during a multi-format tour starting December 10, Rohit Sharma will return to international cricket for the first time since losing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia last month. Set to face a stern test of character, Sharma will be eyeing to become the first captain to lead India to a Test series victory in South Africa.

If truth be told, India’s best chance of winning a Test series passed under Kohli considering how he had led the team to numerous memorable Test wins away from home. However, apart from Sharma and Kohli, experienced campaigners namely KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami could prove invaluable this time round. Slated to tour South Africa for the first time with the senior team, batters such as Shubhman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal would also look to make an instant mark.

As for South Africa, they are highly likely to revel on the back of backing their strengths at home. Captain Temba Bavuma‘s tenacity, Marco Jansen‘s all-rounder abilities and pacer Kagiso Rabada‘s swing and pace will be some of their lethal weapons.