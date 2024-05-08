mobile app bar

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Sees Major Delay to Avoid Clash With UFC 302 Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Souvik Roy
Published

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Credits: Imago

Boxing and UFC fans found another reason to amalgamate when they learned that Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will lock horns inside the boxing ring. However, a recent ‘X’ update from Ariel Helwani revealed that the date for the coveted encounter had been postponed. Helwani’s update also disclosed the primary reason behind the same, while also announcing a change in venues.

Most fans may already know that UFC 302 will be held on June 1. This is exactly when the Masvidal vs. Diaz encounter was scheduled previously. However, Helwani’s update revealed that the boxing match between the UFC stars has been postponed to July 6.

On top of it, ‘The MMA Hour’ host also disclosed that the encounter will now take place in the Honda Center in Anaheim, California instead of the Kia Forum in Inglewood, saying,

The Nathan Diaz x Jorge Masvidal boxing match is moving from June 1 to July 6, per sources. It’s also being moved from Inglewood’s Forum to the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Number of reasons for the move, I’m told. A major one? Not to conflict with UFC 302, which is also scheduled for June 1.”

The UFC community is already hyped up about UFC 302’s exciting main event bout between lightweight king Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the Diaz vs. Masvidal encounter could’ve failed to match the viewership expectations if it had taken place on the same day.

However, several fans may still be trapped in questions about the change of venues for the Diaz vs. Masvidal encounter. Well, a look at the entire scenario indicates that ‘The Stockton Gangster’ may be the one behind the change.

Jorge Masvidal accused Nate Diaz of throwing tantrums regarding the selection of venues

The former UFC BMF champ, Masvidal, appeared on ‘The MMA Hour’s’ April 15 episode, where he explained why he hated Nate Diaz. ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal mentioned that Diaz couldn’t come up with a choice for the fight venue despite multiple proposals from his side. The 39-year-old also accused ‘The Stockton Gangster’ of throwing tantrums like a “diva” after he denied all three venues that Masvidal had suggested initially.

Well, a look at the entire scenario details that the Diaz vs. Masvidal encounter may go through more changes in its schedule. However, keeping it from clashing with UFC 302 will definitely have a positive impact on the viewership.

