“You’re Trash”: Vincent Oshana Annihilates Kim Kardashian After ‘Loud Boos’ Debacle at Tom Brady Roast

During “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” Kim Kardashian became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and his fellow panelists spared no punches, pushing the boundaries of humor until it visibly unsettled Kim. Yet, American comedian Vincent Oshana elevated the intensity on a recent episode of the PBD Podcast.

Advertisement

Vincent Oshana launched a blistering attack on Kim Kardashian while dissecting Hinchcliffe’s roast of her from the Netflix special. He started with, “Yeah! Good for you! Good! People know that you’re trash.”

He questioned Kim Kardashian’s fame and glamour with unapologetic candor. His inquiry wasn’t merely rhetorical; it was a full-on interrogation, challenging the very foundation of Kardashian and her family’s celebrity status.

“I don’t have to respect you and I’m happy when people boo. I’m sick and tired of little moms letting their daughters go ‘I look up to Kim Kardashian’ WHY? Because she blows guys on video. She’s disgusting bro.” Vincent added.

Vincent’s relentless criticism reached a point where even the audience could sense the tension building, very evident in the tension visibly etched on his forehead. Patrick Bet-David had to intervene eventually, steering the conversation back to the intended focus: Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.

Netflix Allegedly Tuned Down The Boos Directed at Kim-K

Kim Kardashian found herself in a storm of boos during her appearance at Tom Brady‘s roast, prompting Kevin Hart and others to call for respect from the live audience. Yet, Netflix allegedly decided to spare her the embarrassment by editing out the unfavorable reactions.

The barrage of jeers visibly rattled the 43-year-old as she attempted to deliver her jokes onstage during the live broadcast. Despite the adversity, she pressed on, urging the crowd to quiet down with a resigned “Alright, alright, alright.”

Viewers tuning into the Netflix special today will find that the boos have been notably absent from the updated version, indicating that they opted to remove the wild taunts from the live broadcast.

Moreover, Kardashian’s reaction has also been edited, now it just transitions into her comments about Brady, reigniting rumors of a romance following his split from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October 2022.