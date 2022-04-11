MS Dhoni vs RCB stats and last 5 innings list: MS Dhoni vs Harshal Patel IPL records

MS Dhoni vs RCB stats: The former captain of Chennai Super Kings will be playing his 32nd match against this opposition tonight.

With defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a never-seen-before position, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will have to contribute in some way or the other in their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Navi Mumbai tonight.

In four IPL 2022 innings, Dhoni has scored 92 runs at an average and strike rate of 46 and 117.94 respectively including a half-century. Not just score runs but score them quickly, a dejected squad will look up to Dhoni to guide them to a victory after four consecutive losses this season.

MS Dhoni vs RCB stats

In 29 IPL innings against Royal Challengers, Dhoni has scored 836 runs at an average and strike rate of 41.80 and 141.22 respectively. Dhoni’s four IPL half-centuries against them comprise of a career-best 84* (48) in Bengaluru three years ago.

Readers must note that Dhoni had scored 11 (10) in his only Champions League Twenty20 encounter against RCB in Durban more than a decade ago.

While Dhoni has never bowled against RCB, he sure has been part of 25 dismissals as a wicket-keeper over the years.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 11* 9 2 0 Sharjah 2021 2* 3 0 0 Mumbai 2021 19* 21 3 Dubai 2020 10 6 0 1 Dubai 2020 84* 48 5 7 Bengaluru 2019

MS Dhoni vs Harshal Patel IPL records

If the strong chances of Dhoni facing Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel in the death overs come to fruition, this will only be the eighth time when these two players will be facing each other in T20s.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli vs CSK stats

It is worth mentioning that Dhoni has a terrible record against Patel. In seven innings against him thus far, all Dhoni has been able to score his 24 (31) at a strike rate of 77.41. Dhoni, who has hit a couple of fours off Patel in the IPL, has also been dismissed by him twice.