MSD IPL runs: List of batters with 7000 runs in T20 cricket

MSD IPL runs: Former CSK skipper played a nice little cameo in the death, to help his side surpass the 200-run mark against LSG in IPL 2022.

During the seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), former CSK skipper MS Dhoni played yet another commendable knock in two consecutive matches.

While he smashed a well composed half-century (50* off 38) during IPL 2022 opening match against KKR, he played a lovely little cameo (16* off 6) while coming into bat during the 19th Over.

Further asserting his credibility as one of the best finishers to have graced the game, MSD smashed Avesh Khan for a huge six in the very first ball that he faced. He then sliced the ball, towards the backward point region for a Four, the very next delivery.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old added yet another feather in his cap by completing 7,000 runs in the T20 format, in an illustrious career which took off in the year 2006.

The moment arrived on the last delivery of the innings, with him hitting Andrew Tye over backward point for a boundary.

MSD IPL runs

Across the 14 glorious years of his IPL career, MS Dhoni has now scored a total of 4,812 runs in 222 matches (195 innings) at an average of 40.10, and a strike rate of 136.00, with the help of 24 half-centuries.

He is presently ranked 8th in the all-time leading run-getters list in IPL history, with Virat Kohli taking the top spot. During his career in the marquee league, Dhoni has played for a couple of franchises in CSK and Rising Pune SuperGiants.

List of batters with 7000 runs in T20 cricket

MS Dhoni, courtesy of today’s cameo, has become the 34th player to complete 7,000 T20 runs in the history of the format.

Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, with 14,562 runs, is the leading run-scorer in T20 having played as many as 463 matches in the format.

List of batters with 7000 runs in T20 cricket (Top 5)

Chris Gayle – 14,562 runs (463 matches)

Shoaib Malik – 11,698 runs (472 matches)

Kieron Pollard -11,430 runs (582 matches)

Aaron Finch – 10,444 runs (347 matches)

Virat Kohli – 10,326 runs (328 matches)