Mukesh Choudhary hometown: Mukesh Choudhary IPL 2022 wickets

Mukesh Choudhary hometown: Despite a scratchy start to the season, the left-arm pacer has consistently been amongst the wickets for CSK.

During the 59th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Mumbai Indians (MI) have defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets, to eliminate the latter from the race towards the playoffs.

The development has meant that it would be the first instance in the history of the marquee league that both CSK and MI have failed to qualify for the playoffs stage.

En route a way under par target of mere 98 runs, the MI batters, akin CSK, were off to rattling start, having lost their top four batters at the score of 33 runs.

A fine spell of bowling from the young CSK opening bowling pair of Simarjeet Singh (4-0-22-1) and left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary (4-0-23-3) were instrumental in furthering MI’s batting woes in the season.

Choudhary, 25, looked the more threatening bowler, consistently troubling the batters with both his outswings and the ball coming into the right-handers as well.

He got rid of Ishan Kishan (6 off 5), Daniel Sams (1 off 6), and the debutant Tristan Stubbs (0 off 1) to bring some furrow lines on the MI fans’ foreheads.

Much life in this game still .Mukesh Choudhary and Simranjeet have been excellent. But the #MI batting order and approach have been a bit baffling — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2022

The 25-year-old’s hometown is in Pardodas, in the Bilwara district of Rajasthan. Choudhary had been a net bowler for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and then for the CSK last year, before finally making it to the MS Dhoni-led side and ultimately going on to become their leading bowler with the new ball this season.

In IPL 2022 so far, he is the joint-highest wicket-taker for CSK alongside Dwayne Bravo, having picked up 16 wickets across 11 innings at an average and strike rate of 22.18 and 14.4 respectively.

In fact, with 11 wickets under his belt in the Powerplay this season, the 25-year-old has scalped most dismissal during this phase, with the likes of Mohammed Shami (10), Kagiso Rabada (8), and Umesh Yadav (8) placed below him.