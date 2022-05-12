CSK lowest score in IPL history: Lowest score in IPL by CSK full list

CSK lowest score in IPL: The defending champions put on display a second-rate batting performance at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

During the 59th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings registered their second-lowest score in the history of the biggest T20 tournament around the world.

Put in to bat first by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Super Kings’ innings kick-started on a shambolic note as opening batter Devon Conway (0) got out in the absence of DRS on the second delivery of the match.

All-rounder Moeen Ali (0) also lasted for a couple of deliveries as Chennai lost a couple of wickets in the first over bowled by Daniel Sams. While Jasprit Bumrah sent Robin Uthappa (1) back to the pavilion in the following over, Sams was successful in picking his third wicket in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) in his third over.

With Ambati Rayudu (10) also getting out in the powerplay, all CSK scored in the first six overs was 32/5. While captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (36*) and veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (12) initially gave the impression of putting together a rescuing act, it wasn’t to be as a 39-run seventh wicket partnership was put to and end by Kumar Kartikeya in the 13th over.

What’s happening? ☹️ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 12, 2022

Super Kings, who lost two more quick wickets in Simarjeet Singh (2) and Maheesh Theekshana (0), eventually scored 97 in 16 overs as Mukesh Chowdhary (4) became their last batter to be dismissed.

CSK lowest score in IPL

Readers must note that Chennai’s lowest-ever innings total in the IPL had also come against Mumbai. In addition to three out of their five lowest totals coming against MI, their lowest two have come at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sams, who had bowled the most expensive over of IPL 2022 last month, was the pick of Indians’ bowlers with figures of 4-0-16-3 tonight. Other than Sams, Kartikeya and Riley Meredith picked a couple of wickets each.