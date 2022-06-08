Multan Cricket Stadium ODI records: List of batting and bowling stats and records in Multan ODIs

Multan Cricket Stadium ODI records: Multan will be hosting three Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs in the next five days.

The imminent first Pakistan vs West Indies ODI will not only resume bilateral ODI rivalry between these two teams after more than five years but also bring back Multan Cricket Stadium into the picture with respect to international cricket after as many as 14 years.

While several venues in Pakistan have had the opportunity to host international in the recent years, Multan’s chance has finally arrived after a significant delay. As a result, Multan will now host all the three ODIs of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of Pakistan.

While the first ODI will be played today, the second and third will be played on June 10 and 12 respectively. Readers must note that all the matches will begin at 16:00 hours (local time) to prevent players from playing in excessive summer heat.

Multan Cricket Stadium ODI records

In its limited ODI history, Multan Cricket Stadium had hosted only seven ODIs between 2003-2008. Pakistan, who have played all these seven matches, have won four and lost three. West Indies, on the other hand, had won their solitary Multan ODI in 2006.

For a venue which hasn’t hosted an international match for almost one-and-a-half decade now, it goes without saying that no current player (from both squads) has ever played an international match here.

While records don’t count for much in such a situation, highest run-scorers in Multan ODIs are all former cricketers namely Yasir Hameed (197), Inzamam-ul-Haq (178), Younis Khan (151), Shahid Afridi (144) and Abdul Razzaq (141).

Similarly, highest ODI wicket-takers at the Multan Cricket Stadium are also retired players in Shoaib Malik (6), Afridi (6), Razzaq (5), RP Singh (4) and Tawanda Mupariwa (4).

Highest ODI innings totals at Multan Cricket Stadium