Multan Cricket Stadium weather today: What is the weather forecast of Multan for PAK vs WI 1st ODI?

West Indies’ tour of Pakistan 2022 will kick-start with the first ODI to be played in Multan this afternoon. Touring Pakistan in less than six months, West Indies will be playing only three ODIs within five days to follow three T20Is which they had played here in December last year.

Unlike some other venues in the country, Multan Cricket Stadium will be hosting an international match after as many as 14 years. Multan’s last international match had come in the form of an ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe way back in 2008.

While Pakistan have won four and lost three out of their seven Multan ODIs till date, West Indies had emerged as the victorious team in their only ODI played at this venue.

Multan Cricket Stadium weather today

Much like arch-rivals India, Pakistan have also played international cricket at home in the month of June only once in the past. While that had also happened in 2008, it doesn’t speak highly about the climate being conducive for outdoor sports during this time of the year.

In what is going to be a really hot day in Multan today, players will be playing from 16:00 hours (local time); roughly two hours later than the start time of a regular day-night ODI in the country.

While there is absolutely no possibility of rain in Multan on Wednesday according to AccuWeather, temperature is almost certain of touching the 45-degree mark around the start time.

Multan hourly weather today

04:00 PM – 45 degree (Dangerous Heat).

05:00 PM – 44 degree (Dangerous Heat).

06:00 PM – 43 degree (Dangerous Heat).

07:00 PM – 42 degree (Quite Hot).

08:00 PM – 40 degree (Quite Hot).

09:00 PM – 39 degree (Quite Hot).

10:00 PM – 38 degree (Hot).

11:00 PM – 37 degree (Hot).

00:00 AM – 37 degree (Hot).

01:00 AM – 36 degree (Hot).