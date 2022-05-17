“Mumbai fan base”: Riley Meredith shortlists two takeaways from IPL 2022 season with Mumbai Indians

Riley Meredith has bowled well in the latter half of the season for Mumbai Indians and he has talked about his takeaways from IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 has been a forgettable one for the Mumbai Indians and for the second successive season, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians lost their initial eight games, and they were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians are the record champions of the IPL, and they made some really good investments this season. With a very young core in their ranks, they will be confident going into next season. Everybody is waiting for the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to bowl together.

Mumbai Indians pacer Riley Meredith gave an interview where he talked about the performance of the team this season and how they have played well in the latter half of the tournament.

Riley Meredith shortlists takeaways from IPL 2022

Australian pacer Riley Meredith said that they have played some really good cricket at the backend of the tournament, but he admitted that they were late in finding it. He also said that he is really excited for the next season.

“Towards the backend of the tournament, we have played some really good cricket,” Riley Meredith said in a video released by Mumbai Indians.

“The competition is there from us, but obviously a bit late finding it. But it’s really exciting going to next season and I’m sure there will be big things to come.”

Riley Meredith also talked about the two giveaways of the Indian Premier League 2022. He said that the bonding and support from the team were great and the second one was the Mumbai Indians’ fanbase who stuck by them every time.

“Two big takeaways are probably just coming back from the team, it’s been really good energy. The team has been great, always support each other,” Riley Meredith said.

“Probably the second one is the Mumbai fanbase. They stuck by us really well and the support has been fantastic.”

Riley Meredith was bought by Mumbai Indians for a price of INR 1 crores in the auction. This is Riley Meredith’s second IPL season, and he was bought by Punjab Kings for a price of INR 8 crores. Meredith has scalped seven wickets in six games for Mumbai Indians this season.