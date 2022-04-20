Mumbai vs CSK Head to Head in IPL history: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings stats and records IPL 2022

Mumbai vs CSK Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 33.

The 33rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tomorrow.

In the general run of things, a contest between two best teams in the history of the IPL should’ve generated an excitement of its own. The same, however, is severely missing ahead of this match primarily due to the shambolic manner in which both these teams have played this season.

Only team to have not won an IPL 2022 match till now, Indians are struggling at the bottom of the points table on the back of losing all their first six matches. Defending champions Chennai, on the other hand, are at a position above for winning one out of their first six IPL 2022 matches.

In their eight matches across four seasons in Navi Mumbai, Indians have won five and lost three (including one this season) to have a decent record at this venue. As far as Super Kings are concerned, they have won four and lost two in their six matches here across four seasons.

Mumbai vs CSK Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 34

Matches won by MI: 20

Matches won by CSK: 14

Matches played in April: 13 (MI 7, CSK 6)

Matches played in India: 27 (MI 18, CSK 9)

Matches played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: 1 (MI 0, CSK 1)

MI average score against CSK: 160

CSK average score against MI: 157

Most runs for MI: 693 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for CSK: 622 (MS Dhoni)

Most wickets for MI: 15 (Kieron Pollard)

Most wickets for CSK: 30 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most catches for MI: 15 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for CSK: 18 (MS Dhoni)

The last MI vs CSK match was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium seven months ago. Chasing a 157-run target, all MI could manage is response was 136/8 in 20 overs.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).