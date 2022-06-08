WI vs BAN Test match tickets Antigua 2022: How to book tickets for West Indies vs Bangladesh Test series?

WI vs BAN Test match tickets Antigua 2022: The SportsRush brings you the ticket-booking process of West Indies vs Bangladesh Antigua test.

Bangladesh will tour West Indies later this month where they will play 2 Tests, 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. The tour will start with a two-match test series starting from 16 June 2022. This series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

West Indies are currently at the 6th point the World Test Championship table, whereas Bangladesh are at the bottom position. Both teams would want to get some important points in the series.

Shakib al Hasan has been named the new test captain of the side, whereas Liton Das has been named his deputy. Mominul Haque has been sacked from his role. West Indies will play under the captaincy of Kraigg Brathwaite, and they are aiming for a resurge in their test side.

WI vs BAN Test match tickets Antigua 2022

West Indies Cricket Board has opened the ticket booking for the two-match test series against Bangladesh. The first test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on 16 June 2022. The tickets can be booked via the official website of the WICB, or users can directly reach the website by clicking here.

After clicking the link, they can choose the test they want to book the tickets for. The tickets are available at quite a reasonable price as well. There are just two kinds of tickets i.e. $6 and $15. Children below 16 years and senior citizens will get a flat 50% discount on their tickets. The discount can be achieved by selecting the appropriate category in the shopping cart.

There are multiple types of stands available at the stadium, there is a grass stand where people can sit or lie, or else they can choose their seats in the South Stand stand as well.