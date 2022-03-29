SRH coaching staff Brian Lara: SRH head coach and support staff 2022 IPL

SRH coaching staff Brian Lara: Sunrisers Hyderabad have named a brand new coaching staff for the Indian Premier League 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Pune. Sunrisers Hyderabad had a forgettable IPL 2021, and they would want to bounce back in IPL 2022. The team finished at the bottom position, and the axing of David Warner from the team made a big controversy. Sunrisers Hyderabad also were unable to retain Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

They have tried to create a team around their captain Kane Williamson this time around. Nicholas Pooran has been bought for a record price, whereas Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Glenn Phillips are added to add depth to the batting line-ups. The youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad are also there in the team.

In terms of all-rounders, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, and Abhishek Sharma are the players who will feature regularly. The team has four solid Indian pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Kartik Tyagi. Romario Shepherd has also been bought to add the firepower.

The support staff of the Sunrisers Hyderabad took a major overhaul in the IPL 2022 season. VVS Laxman has joined the NCA, whereas Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin are also removed from their duties. Simon Katich was named the assistant coach this season, but he pulled out at the end.

Tom Moody has been named as the new head coach of the side. He has worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad before as well. Brian Lara has been named the new Strategic Advisor and Batting Coach and Dale Steyn has been named the new pace bowling coach.

Muttiah Muralitharan has been retained as the Strategy and Spin Bowling Coach, and Hemang Badani is the fielding coach.

Great to see Brian Lara given the opportunity to institute his obviously excellent cricketing mind into @SunRisers for the IPL 2022. All the best to him and the group. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 23, 2021

