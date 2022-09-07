“My brother is made up of something special”: Shaheen Afridi goes all praise for Naseem Shah after his cameo vs Afghanistan takes Pakistan through to Asia Cup 2022 final

Shaheen Afridi goes all praise for Naseem Shah after his consecutive Sixes off the last Over seal the deal for Pakistan in Sharjah.

In what was yet another cliffhanger of a match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan have prevailed against Afghanistan by 1 wicket, to go through to the grand finale of the continental championship.

A spirited display of seam bowling by the Afghani left-arm fast-bowling duo of Fareed Ahmad Malik (4-0-31-3) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (3.2-0-31-3) went all in vain, as Pakistan’s pacer Naseem Shah (14* off 4) smashed two consecutive Sixes off the first two deliveries of the final Over bowled by Farooqi, with Pakistan requiring 11 off it, with one wicket in hand.

There could not have been a better contrasting display of emotions on the field tonight, as while a pumped up Naseem Shah went for a victory 100 meters dash around the field post the winning Six on one end, a majority of the Afghanistan players were seen consoling each other, post the agonizing loss on the other.

As for the Pakistani batters, who had to sweat their all to get going about the rather modest target of 130 runs, valuable contributions from Shadab Khan (36 off 26), Iftikhar Ahmed (30 off 33), Asif Ali (16 off 8), and finally Naseem Shah, helped their side huff-and-puff towards the Afghan total.

Shaheen Afridi goes all praise for Naseem Shah

Ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a knee injury, star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took to his Twitter handle to applaud Naseem Shah for his under-pressure cameo with the bat, while stating that he always knew that his ‘brother’ was made up of something special.

He also congratulated the ‘full of stars’ Pakistan team, while wishing them the best of luck for the final against Sri Lanka.

Always knew that my brother is made up for something special, and this was very special @iNaseemShah 🚀 A team full of stars. Best of luck for the final Team Pakistan! 🇵🇰 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 7, 2022

Earlier, despite a fiery start by the Afghan opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (17 off 11) and Hazratullah Zazai (21 off 17), an economical show with the ball from all of the Pakistan bowlers post the fall of first wicket, helped them restrict the Afghanistan scorecard to 129/6 in their 20 Overs.