“My favorite footballer is Neymar”: Wanindu Hasaranga explains celebration during match-winning 2022 IPL spell vs KKR

Wanindu Hasaranga explains celebration: The Sri Lanka all-rounder was jubilant for picking his career-best IPL bowling figures.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga won his first ‘Man of the Match’ award in the Indian Premier League for picking his career-best bowling figures of 4-0-20-4 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Playing only his fourth match in the biggest T20 tournament across the globe, Hasaranga had the opportunity of guiding his team to victory with the bat but he was dismissed after scoring a boundary.

It was in his attempt to hit consecutive boundaries off Tim Southee that Hasaranga had to return to the pavilion with RCB still needing 18 runs off 13 balls to seal a 129-run chase at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy.

“Crucial situation, I got only four and got out. I am really happy. When I go play, I don’t take any pressure. That’s why I feel I got success,” Hasaranga told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Wanindu Hasaranga explains celebration during IPL 2022 match vs KKR

Introduced into the attack right after the powerplay, Hasaranga dismissed KKR captain Shreyas Iyer (13) in his first over itself. Continuing to dent the opposition, Hasaranga put an end to Kolkata’s experiment of promoting all-rounder Sunil Narine (12) in the batting order. Additionally, the leg-spinner deceived Sheldon Jackson (0) by bowling an unplayable googly in the same over.

With the 15th over being his last one, Hasaranga sent back Tim Southee (1) to pick his second T20 four-wicket haul and emerge as the best bowler from both the teams.

With Royal Challengers losing out on the services of leading wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal, leg-spinner Hasaranga needing to step up more often than not is the need of the hour for them this season.

Hasaranga, who was seen celebrating in a special manner tonight, revealed that the same has been inspired from Brazil and Paris Saint-German footballer Neymar Jr.

“My favorite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do [smiles],” Hasaranga added.