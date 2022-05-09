“My husband is fire”: Jasprit Bumrah wife Sanjana Ganesan exults as Bumrah picks 5 wicket haul vs KKR

Jasprit Bumrah picks 5 wicket haul: The fast bowler from Mumbai Indians picked his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s tonight.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah registered his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s.

In what had been an unusual IPL season for Bumrah until tonight, there were multiple occasions where he failed to even pick a wicket. Introduced into the attack as a first-change bowler in the fourth over, Bumrah couldn’t pick a wicket in his only over in the powerplay.

It was then in the 15th over that Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma brought back Bumrah into the attack. The right-arm bowler needed only a couple of deliveries to send back a danger man in Andre Russell (9). Wanting to play a slog Bumrah on as recent as the second delivery, all Russell did was mis-time the delivery to Kieron Pollard.

Not looking in a mood to spare the opposition tonight, Bumrah dismissed Nitish Rana (43) in the same over to significantly dent the Knight Riders.

The first four deliveries of Bumrah’s third over saw him picking as many as three wickets. In what was a maiden over, Bumrah sending back Sheldon Jackson (5), Pat Cummins (0) and Sunil Narine (0) to the pavilion prevented KKR from putting on board a formidable innings total.

With pace and accuracy being at the helm, Bumrah didn’t provide any opportunity to the batters to stand a chance against him in the middle. Thus, cruising on his way to pick career-best bowling figures of 4-1-10-5 in the biggest T20 tournament in the world.

Twitter reactions as Jasprit Bumrah picks 5 wicket haul vs KKR:

Holy moly! My husband is 🔥🔥🔥 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) May 9, 2022

You just saw why Bumrah is so special. What an over! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 9, 2022

Once a king, always a king🤴. What a phenomenal spell by @Jaspritbumrah93 🔥 Yaha form ki koi chinta nahi hai bhai. @mipaltan #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/4Hrf2wIk2S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 9, 2022

