Namibia vs Scotland Head to Head T20 | NAM vs SCO T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

Namibia vs Scotland Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the NAM vs SCO T20 World Cup match.

The 21st match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Namibia and Scotland in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. In addition to the England vs Bangladesh T20I, it will be the second match to be played at the same venue.

Coming on the back of magnificent successful chases against Netherlands and Ireland in Round 1, Namibia will be playing their first-ever Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup. Scotland, on the other hand, would be eager to register a Super 12 victory after Afghanistan thrashed them by as many as 130 runs in Sharjah last night.

Namibia’s two T20Is at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium have come this year witnessing them winning and losing a match each. Scotland, on the other hand, have won two and lost two out of their four T20Is at this venue. Readers must note that Scotland will be playing a T20I after four years here.

Focused on the next ➡️ pic.twitter.com/AHN9ZZl55z — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 26, 2021

Namibia vs Scotland Head to Head Stats

Total number of matches played: 2

Matches won by NAM: 2

Matches won by SCO: 0

Matches played in Asia: 2 (NAM 2, SCO 0)

Matches played at neutral venues: 2 (NAM 2, SCO 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 0 (NAM 0, SCO 0)

NAM average score against SCO: 149

SCO average score against NAM: 136

Most runs for NAM: 81 (Craig Williams)

Most runs for SCO: 84 (Rickie Berrington)

Most wickets for NAM: 4 (Jan Frylinck)

Most wickets for SCO: 3 (Mark Watt)

Most catches for NAM: 4 (Gerhard Erasmus)

Most catches for SCO: 1 (Richie Berrington, Josh Davey, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace and Mark Watt)

Namibia and Scotland had last faced each other in the shortest format at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai, just over a couple of weeks ago. Chasing a 138-run target, Namibia had sealed the chase with five wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare on the back of a match-winning 93-run partnership between Stephan Baard (39) and Craig Williams (50).