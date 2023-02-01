HomeSearch

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 01/02/2023

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad T20 stats: Narendra Modi Stadium match list India T20 all results

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya hug each other.

International cricket will be returning to Ahmedabad after almost a year with the third T20I between India and New Zealand set to be begin in a few hours from now. As far as the shortest format is concerned, Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting a T20I after more than 22 months.

Although under a different name, this stadium has been hosting T20s for over one-and-a-half decades now. Apart from six Ahmedabad T20Is, 61 Men’s T20s in the city comprise of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches (three seasons), Indian Premier League matches (four seasons) and Champions League Twenty20 matches.

Also scheduled to host one Test match and several IPL 2023 matches in the first half of this year, this venue is expected to have ideally prepared for a nail-biter especially after the first two mundane T20Is.

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad T20 stats

Highest T20 run-scorers at the Narendra Modi Stadium are Ajinkya Rahane (425), Virat Kohli (374), Jos Buttler (317), Rohit Sharma (264) and Manoj Tiwary (239). Prithvi Shaw (142), Hardik Pandya (120), Suryakumar Yadav (109), Shubman Gill (97) and Rahul Tripathi (62) are players part of the current Indian squad to have scored some T20 runs here.

Highest wicket-takers in Ahmedabad T20s are Amit Mishra (10), Mehul Patel (9), Jitendra Billa (9), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9) and Shardul Thakur (8). As far as the current members of the squad are concerned, Yuzvendra Chahal (8), Pandya (6), Tripathi (5), Washington Sundar (4) and Arshdeep Singh (3) have picked a few wickets here.

It was in the last Ahmedabad T20I that India had registered the highest T20 innings total at this stadium. The remaining four out of the Top Five T20 innings totals at the Narendra Modi Stadum have come outside of international cricket.

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
224/220IndiaEngland2021
215/420MaharashtraMumbai2013
201/620Rajasthan RoyalsDelhi Daredevils2015
198/920MumbaiMaharashtra2013
194/320BarodaMumbai2013

Highest successful T20 run-chase at this venue belongs to Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Daredevils) for chasing down a 167-run target against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2021 league match.

Narendra Modi Stadium match list India T20 all results

Match 1 – India beat Pakistan by 11 runs

Match 2 – England beat India by 8 wickets

Match 3 – India beat England by 7 wickets

Match 4 – England beat India by 8 wickets

Match 5 – India beat England by 8 runs

Match 6 – India beat England by 36 runs

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

