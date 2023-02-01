Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad T20 stats: Narendra Modi Stadium match list India T20 all results

International cricket will be returning to Ahmedabad after almost a year with the third T20I between India and New Zealand set to be begin in a few hours from now. As far as the shortest format is concerned, Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting a T20I after more than 22 months.

Although under a different name, this stadium has been hosting T20s for over one-and-a-half decades now. Apart from six Ahmedabad T20Is, 61 Men’s T20s in the city comprise of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches (three seasons), Indian Premier League matches (four seasons) and Champions League Twenty20 matches.

Also scheduled to host one Test match and several IPL 2023 matches in the first half of this year, this venue is expected to have ideally prepared for a nail-biter especially after the first two mundane T20Is.

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad T20 stats

Highest T20 run-scorers at the Narendra Modi Stadium are Ajinkya Rahane (425), Virat Kohli (374), Jos Buttler (317), Rohit Sharma (264) and Manoj Tiwary (239). Prithvi Shaw (142), Hardik Pandya (120), Suryakumar Yadav (109), Shubman Gill (97) and Rahul Tripathi (62) are players part of the current Indian squad to have scored some T20 runs here.

Highest wicket-takers in Ahmedabad T20s are Amit Mishra (10), Mehul Patel (9), Jitendra Billa (9), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9) and Shardul Thakur (8). As far as the current members of the squad are concerned, Yuzvendra Chahal (8), Pandya (6), Tripathi (5), Washington Sundar (4) and Arshdeep Singh (3) have picked a few wickets here.

It was in the last Ahmedabad T20I that India had registered the highest T20 innings total at this stadium. The remaining four out of the Top Five T20 innings totals at the Narendra Modi Stadum have come outside of international cricket.

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 224/2 20 India England 2021 215/4 20 Maharashtra Mumbai 2013 201/6 20 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Daredevils 2015 198/9 20 Mumbai Maharashtra 2013 194/3 20 Baroda Mumbai 2013

Highest successful T20 run-chase at this venue belongs to Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Daredevils) for chasing down a 167-run target against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2021 league match.

Narendra Modi Stadium match list India T20 all results

Match 1 – India beat Pakistan by 11 runs

Match 2 – England beat India by 8 wickets

Match 3 – India beat England by 7 wickets

Match 4 – England beat India by 8 wickets

Match 5 – India beat England by 8 runs

Match 6 – India beat England by 36 runs