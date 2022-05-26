Narendra Modi Stadium boundary length: Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium boundary size in meter

Narendra Modi Stadium boundary length: The venue would host the final two matches of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

The ‘Qualifier 2’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Having qualified for the grand finale set to be played on the coming Sunday, the Gujarat Titans (GT) would have not got a better day to play their maiden IPL match in front of their home crowd.

Before that however, the aforementioned fixture’s result would determine who would join GT to battle it out to lift the coveted silverware after over 60 days of intense action between the top T20 sides.

Previously named the Motera Stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, part of the Sardar Patel Sports Sports Enclave, would host the remaining two matches of the season, wherein over one lakh people would get together to enjoy the high-octane Cricketing action.

A win for RCB today, would mean that the Indian Premier League would have a new champion in its fifteenth edition.

Narendra Modi Stadium boundary length

As per reports, the Narendra Modi Stadium is spread over 63 acres, with the total area equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together.

With a field size of 180 yards x 150 yards, the ground will have a straight boundary dimension of 75 meters on an average. The square boundaries, on the other hand, would be at a distance of 60 meters on an average, on either side of the pitch.

A total of 17 IPL matches have been played at the venue till date across four seasons in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2021.