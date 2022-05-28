Narendra Modi Stadium cost: Total money spent to build Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi Stadium cost: The venue is all set to host the grand finale of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

The grand finale of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

While RR have managed to reach an IPL final after 14 long years, GT have shown the mirror to their naysayers, being just a hurdle away from lifting their maiden title in their maiden season, in front of their home crowd.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel/Motera Stadium, with a renovated look and second-largest crowd seating capacity (1,12,000 presently) in the world, will be the centre of attraction tonight of the entire Cricketing fraternity.

Celebrating 15 glorious years of IPL, we have the very special and melodious @arrahman performing at the #TATAIPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 👏 👏 Tune in for the same at 6.25 PM IST on May 29. 👍 👍 https://t.co/vV5qgUv9mv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2022

Narendra Modi Stadium cost

As per reports, the stadium’s reconstruction work began in the year 2016, after the proposal of incumbent Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi back when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and also the President of Gujarat Cricket Association.

It took mere nine months to reconstruct the stadium with all the modern facilities, and a record seating capacity of over 1,12,000 people, thereby making it the world’s largest Cricket stadium, and the second-largest sports ground in the world after the Rungrado May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.

As per a report from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the iconic stadium, is spread over 63 acres, with the total area equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together.

Overall, the entire developmental process of the stadium renovation, and to equip it with all the modern facilities, incurred a total approximate cost of INR 800 Crore.

The other special feature of the Narendra Modi stadium is that with a total of six Red soil and five Black soil pitches on the ground, it is the only stadium in the country to possess two different kinds of soil surfaces for the matches to take place.