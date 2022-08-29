“Needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business”: Ravi Shastri salutes Hardik Pandya for his all-round performance against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Ravi Shastri has applauded Hardik Pandya for his match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been getting applause from all around the world for his incredible all-round performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Hardik’s brilliance helped India to beat Pakistan in a tricky game. Pandya scalped 3 wickets in bowling, whereas he also smashed the winning six of the match.

In the last Asia Cup in 2018, Pandya suffered a back injury, and he left the field on a stretcher. The last few years have been full of struggles for Hardik, but the way he has made his comeback in 2022 has been absolutely great to watch.

Ravi Shastri salutes Hardik Pandya for Asia Cup 2022 performance

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has hailed Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his incredible performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. He said that India needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business, and they had exactly the same in Hardik Pandya.

“Needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business to power India across the finish line Hardik Pandya,” Ravi Shastri tweeted.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, Shastri took part in a press conference organized by Star Sports, where he said that Pandya is the most important cog of the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2022, and if Hardik is out of the squad, the balance of the team will go away. Hardik is certainly pricing Shastri’s words right.

Needed the best T20 all-rounder in the business to power India across the finish line – @hardikpandya7 🇮🇳🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/78zXFF3Ctm — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 29, 2022

“He (Pandya) is one of the most important cogs in the wheel as far as India is concerned,” Shastri said in a press conference organized by Star Sports ahead of the Asia Cup.

“You take him out of the squad and the balance goes away. That’s how important he is. You don’t know whether to play an extra batsman or an extra bowler.”

Pandya has been in superb form in 2022 so far, where he has scored 314 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 144.04, whereas he has scalped 11 wickets with the ball. He also won the player of the series award in the ODI series against England.