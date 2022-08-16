Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch NED vs PAK Rotterdam ODI?

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st NED vs PAK ODI.

The first ODI of Pakistan’s tour of Netherlands 2022 will be played in Rotterdam today. Having hosted only a couple of ODIs in the last 12 years, Hazelaarweg will be hosting Pakistan for the first time.

While Netherlands and Pakistan will be playing an ODI against each other after 19 years, Pakistan will be playing international cricket in Netherlands after 18 years. It is noteworthy that Pakistan’s first tournament in Netherlands was Videocon Cup 2003 (triangular series involving Australia and India).

Netherlands and Pakistan, who have played three ODIs (all won by Pakistan) against each other in the past, will be taking part in their first-ever bilateral series. Readers must note that all the three ODIs of this series will be played at the same venue.

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

As was the case during England and New Zealand’s tours of Netherlands in the recent months, Netherlands will continue to be among countries such as West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh etc. to not have a television broadcaster for the Indian audiences. As a result, Pakistan’s tour of Netherlands 2022 won’t be available for television viewing in India.

Having said that, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the same at a nominal price. Fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tour (three ODIs), will have to pay INR 29 on the website or mobile application of FanCode. Readers must note that there’s neither any discount nor an option of buying a pass solely for the first ODI for this series.

As far as local fans in the Netherlands are concerned, they will be able to follow this ODI series with a paid subscription on Viaplay. Meanwhile, Pakistani fans back home will be able to watch and stream Rotterdam ODIs on ASports and ARY ZAP respectively.

ARY acquires TV and digital rights for Pakistan v Netherlands ODI series! Watch your favorite cricketing stars in HD, live on #ASportsHD and #ARYZAP! Starting tomorrow at 2 p.m. Pakistan Time.#Cricket #Pakistan #NEDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bNaCdsPPZB — ASports (@asportstvpk) August 15, 2022

Date – 16/08/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 11:00 AM (local), 02:00 PM (Pakistan) and 02:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India and Netherlands) and ASports (Pakistan).

Online platform – FanCode (India), Viaplay (Netherlands) and ARY ZAP (Pakistan).