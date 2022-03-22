“Someone who can manage that transition of players will be really important”: Aaron Finch gives his opinion on the appointment of new Australian coach

Aaron Finch has given his opinions on the appointment of the new Australian coach after the resignation of Justin Langer.

The find of the next permanent Australian coach is on after the resignation of Justin Langer. Andrew McDonald is currently working as the interim coach, and he is on the Pakistan tour with the side. However, CA have not yet revealed the next permanent coach yet.

Andrew McDonald is a vastly experienced coach, and he has worked with teams all across the World. He has worked with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, whereas he also has experience of working with Melbourne Renegades and Leicestershire.

The current contract of Langer was set to expire mid-way this season. Langer won the T20 World Cup with Australia, whereas he also retained the Ashes a couple of times. However, Pat Cummins did justify the decision of not sticking with Justin Langer.

Aaron Finch gives his opinion on new Australian coach

Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch has expressed his views on the appointment of the new Australian coach. Finch said that the new coach should be able to manage the transitions quite well. Aaron Finch believes that there will be a lot of new players coming into the squad in the coming years.

Aaron Finch and David Warner are targeting the 2023 World Cup in India as their last, whereas there are a plethora of players who are in their early thirties. Finch said that the current squad is very experienced, and if all of them are available, they make a brilliant combination.

Andrew McDonald will step up into the role of interim head coach of our men’s national team, with official duties beginning with Australia’s upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/BW3j4PBPrf — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 5, 2022

“I think it will be a really interesting transition over the next two years,” Finch told reporters.

“No doubt we’ve got a very experienced side at the moment when everyone is available. It’s a very experienced squad.”

“No doubt over the next couple of years there’ll be quite a bit of turnover so having someone who can manage that transition of players will be really important.”

Cricket Australia is expected to announce the next head coach of Australia after the end of the Pakistan tour.