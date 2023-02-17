New Zealand vs England Radio commentary: talkSPORT cricket commentator list for NZ vs England Tests 2023

The 1st Test between New Zealand and England has reached an interesting stage, where the match can go in any direction. We have just witnessed two days of action so far and already a lot has happened in the match. It is safe to say that England’s approach of playing the game has certainly made this format a lot more interesting.

England declared their 1st innings at 325/9 so that New Zealand can bat in the most difficult batting session on the first day, and they were successful as well. At one stage, New Zealand were struggling at 83-5, but they made a good comeback. Devon Conway scored a brilliant half-century, whereas Neil Wagner also scored 27 runs.

The hero of the show for New Zealand was wicket-keeper, Tom Blundell. Blundell completed his 4th Test century, and he played a knock of 138 runs in 181 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and one six. The Kiwis scored 306 runs in the 1st innings, and England got a lead of just 19 runs.

In reply, England’s openers again were at their aggressive best, and they stitched a partnership of 52 runs in just 9.1 overs. However, at the end of day 2, they were 79-2. England are 98 runs ahead at the moment, and it will not be easy to chase any score above 200 with the pink ball.

New Zealand vs England Radio commentary

talkSport is the official radio broadcaster of the New Zealand vs England Test series in the United Kingdom. The radio commentary has its own fun, and it is certainly one of the popular mediums to hear about the game. To make the experience worthwhile for the listeners, a brilliant commentary team is there to talk about the game.

Mike Atherton is one of the popular commentators around, and he is a part of the commentary team, whereas Steve Harmison (Former England pacer) and Jacob Oram (Former New Zealand all-rounder) are also present in the team. Today FM is the radio broadcaster of the series in New Zealand.

talkSPORT cricket commentator list: Steve Harmison, Mike Atherton, Jacob Oram, Frankie Mackay, Neil Manthorp, Jon Norman, Dan McHardy, Jarrod Kimber.