Can India still qualify for WTC final: List of Scenario for India to qualify for WTC final 2023

If truth be told, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 hasn’t been a testament for a Test series between two of the most popular teams in the world. While the first two matches of the series had finished in the eighth session, the recently concluded third match got finished in the seventh session to let both the fans and the format down.

Trailing by 1-2 in the series, Australia stand no chance of either retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy or winning the ongoing four-match series but a 9-wicket victory at the Holkar Stadium earlier in the day has guaranteed them of a spot in the final of ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023.

Having won 11 and lost three out of their 18 Tests in this period, Australia have qualified for the final to be played in June at The Oval on the back of 68.52 percentage points.

“We are really proud to clinch a spot in the WTC final. Hopefully, we can put a similar performance [in Ahmedabad] and draw the series,” Smith told Star Sports Network during the post-match presentation ceremony.

List of Scenario for India to qualify for WTC final 2023

With confirmation around Australia’s status in the final, result of their last match of the championship cycle at the Narendra Modi Stadium won’t affect their position in any way.

Neighbouring nations India and Sri Lanka are the other two teams in contention for a second spot in the final. While India also have one more match remaining in this cycle, Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a two-match series in New Zealand.

1) If India manage to defeat the Aussies in the fourth match against Australia next week, they will qualify for the final automatically without depending on any other team. Assuming that the same happens and India clinch BGT 2023 3-1, Sri Lanka’s tour of New Zealand will be irrelevant with respect to WTC final 2023.

2) If India draws or losses the next match, Sri Lanka will have to lose or draw at least one match against New Zealand for India to qualify. A 2-0 Sri Lankan victory against the BlackCaps will eliminate India out of the race for the final. Any other result will pave way for an Australia-India final.

What about other top teams like England and New Zealand?

While defending champions New Zealand are reeling at the penultimate position on the points table, England are at the fifth spot (behind South Africa) in spite of the impact of Bazball. It is worth mentioning that neither of the two teams can qualify for the final match even if New Zealand whitewash Sri Lanka.