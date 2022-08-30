“No-brainer really”: Aaron Finch affirms Steve Smith Number 3 batting position in ODIs

Aaron Finch affirms Steve Smith Number 3 batting position: The Australian captain backed the former captain to bat at No. 3 in ODIs.

Australia will be hosting Zimbabwe for the second of a three-match ODI series in Townsville tomorrow. A victory for the hosts will earn them an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Although in a number way less than needed to beat Australia, Zimbabwe had their moments in the first ODI on Sunday. Having come close to beating India in Harare last week, there is no reason why the visitors can’t challenge Australia on Wednesday.

Aaron Finch affirms Steve Smith Number 3 batting position in ODIs

Addressing the reporters before the second ODI at the Riverway Stadium, Australia captain Aaron Finch affirmed former captain Steven Smith’s batting position. Backed by numbers, Finch’s response wasn’t just limited to reputation or Smith’s potential alone.

“I think, since 2017, he averages 55 at a strike rate in the 90s batting at three. So, it’s a no-brainer, really,” Finch said in a video uploaded on cricket.com.au’s Twitter handle.

36th highest ODI run-scorer since the start of 2017, Smith is the fourth in the list comprising of only Australian cricketers. As far as No. 3 batters are concerned, Smith is at the ninth position on the back of his 1,348 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 53.92 and 90.22 respectively.

Smith, who has played just 29 innings at No. 3 in this period, has hit four centuries and nine half-centuries to be at the top of his game. Apart from Australia playing a limited number of ODIs in the recent years, Smith has also played less matches due to him being out of action for a year due to his involvement in 2018 Cape Town Ball Tampering scandal.

Talking about Australia’s all-time highest ODI run-scorers at No. 3, Smith is at the third spot with his 3,333 runs coming at an average and strike rate of 54.63 and 87.22 respectively. The 33-year old player is only behind Ricky Ponting (12,547) and Dean Jones (5,100) in this list.