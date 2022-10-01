“No doubt about it”: Graeme Swann assured about Rohit Sharma scoring a century in T20 World Cup 2022

Graeme Swann has said that he has no doubts about Rohit Sharma scoring a century in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is set to start in a few days, and all the teams are trying to get their combination right ahead of the World Cup. For India, Suryakumar Yadav has been in excellent form, but the form of their captain Rohit Sharma is a thing of worry for the side.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been struggling to get into the groove this season. The recent form of Rohit has not been great, and he has scored 251 runs in the last 10 T20s at an average of 25.10 with the help of 1 half-century. If India wants to do well in the World Cup, the form of Rohit is going to play a very big part.

However, the stats prove that Rohit is one of the best in business, and if he gets back to form, it will be great for the Indian side. He is the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket with 3684 runs at 32.12, with the help of 4 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

Graeme Swann confident about Rohit Sharma’s century in T20 World Cup

Former English spinner Graeme Swann has rejected the fact the captaincy pressure has anything to with Rohit Sharma’s batting performances. He said that when a player goes out to bat, he does not think anything about captaincy, but just bats as per the bowling.

“It’s just form, when you play cricket, this gets thrown around a lot the captaincy pressure and everything. People used to say about Virat at RCB. As a batsman, you are not thinking about captaincy when you go out and bat,” Graeme Swann was quoted as per News 18.

Swann has made a bold claim that Rohit will definitely score a century in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He said that Rohit is definitely the right man to lead the Indian team as, despite him not scoring much, the team has posted big totals on the board.

“Rohit is definitely the player who will get a hundred in the T20 World Cup, I have absolutely no doubt about it. I have no worries about Rohit Sharma he is the right man to lead and he has not been at his best form but India are consistently posting big scores,” Graeme Swann added.