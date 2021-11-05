“No, I won’t be playing for England”: James Pattinson brushes aside rumours of playing international cricket for England

James Pattinson has signed a county deal with Nottinghamshire and there have been a lot of speculations going around.

It was a huge shock when Australian pacer James Pattinson earlier announced his international retirement. This was a surprise call, as he was in line to be selected for the upcoming home Ashes. However, the latest injury was the reason behind Pattinson’s retirement. However, Pattinson has been named in Victoria’s Sheffield Shield squad for the upcoming game.

Pattinson has now signed a deal with Nottinghamshire for the 2022 County Season. He will join them as an overseas player for the next season. James has played for the Notts in the 2017 and 2019 seasons as well, where he scalped 40 wickets in just eight games.

James Pattinson rules out playing for England

After his County Deal, there are a lot of rumours about him playing for England in the future. Pattinson is eligible for a British passport because of his parents, whereas his brother has represented England as well.

During a recent interaction with the press, Pattinson ruled out all the speculations.

“No, I won’t be playing for England – that’s for sure,” Pattinson said.

“I’ve signed as an overseas player with Nottingham, so I’ll go over there … (then) come back here next year and play in the Big Bash, I’ve got another year with the Renegades, and then I’ll see whether my body can handle playing cricket all year round – that’s the other thing.”

Seeing reports that James Pattinson may well be returning to Notts ahead of the 2022 season 🦌👀 — The County Cricket Podcast (@TheCountyCrick2) November 3, 2021

Pattinson confirmed that he will be back next season to fulfill his contract with Victoria in Australian domestic cricket.

“I’m going to continue to play for Victoria next year – I’ve got a contract with them – and I just need to work out what my body can handle in terms of playing.”

Pattinson in International cricket

James Pattinson scalped 81 wickets in 21 tests, whereas he scalped 16 wickets in 15 ODIs. He has always been a test specialist in his career. Among the 50 Australians to have taken 80-plus Test wickets, only Fred Spofforth (44.5) and Pat Cummins (47.1) have a strike-rate superior to Pattinson’s 48.9.