Former Australia pacer James Pattinson, who missed more cricket than he played throughout his international career between 2011-2020, underwent similar misfortune in the Indian Premier League as well.

Having earned a maiden Indian Premier League contract in 2011, Pattinson had to wait for nine more years in order to play his first match in the cash-rich league. Co-incidentally, on paper, the duration of Pattinson’s IPL career also ranges between 2011-2020. Interestingly, he participated in just a solitary season of the tournament.

Initially considered as one of the biggest potentials among the Australian cricketing fraternity, the right-arm bowler had delivered whenever fit. Unfortunately, both his international and IPL careers were hampered drastically due to injuries.

Sold To KKR For $100,000 In 2011 Auction, James Pattinson Had Made IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians In 2020

One of the 21 players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2011 auction, Pattinson’s services were bought at his base price of $100,000. However, the presence of a fellow countryman in Brett Lee didn’t allow for him to play a single game that season. Legendary pace-bowling all-rounder Jacques Kallis was another overseas pacer used by the franchise 12 years ago.

Having warmed the bench for a couple of seasons, Pattinson was ruled out of IPL 2023 because of an abdominal surgery which wasn’t exactly a cricket-related injury. Subsequently, he was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2014 auction.

Pattinson, who didn’t find a buyer in all these years, remained unsold during IPL 2020 auction as well. That being said, he was later grabbed by eventual champions Mumbai Indians as a replacement for legendary pacer Lasith Malinga. Pattinson played well in his debut IPL season picking 11 wickets across 10 matches at a strike rate of 19.36.

“James [Pattinson] is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand, especially for the conditions we will play in this season,” MI co-owner Akash Ambani had said in a press release.

James Pattinson’s Career Ravaged By Injuries

It is worth of a mention that both Pattinson and Mitchell Starc had debuted together for Australia in a Test against New Zealand in November 2011. Having scalped a five-wicket haul in the second innings, he had announced his arrival in style.

Just a couple of months later, he broke down and suffered a stress fracture in his foot. Pattinson then made his return in the Brisbane Test against South Africa in November 2012.

The return was not meant to be for a longer duration as he again got injured in the very next game in Adelaide. Pattinson’s next comeback happened in February 2013 when he registered another fifer on a dead Chennai pitch. Part of Australia’s Ashes 2013 squad, Pattinson suffered yet another stress fracture during the second Test that ruled him out for the following six months.

In March 2014, he returned to the side in a series against South Africa. In addition to Australia winning that series, Pattinson was praised for his performances but got sidelined for nine months due to yet another stress fracture. During the summer of 2015-16, he played four Tests before a back stress fracture relapsed.

In 2017, he underwent a radical spinal surgery which needed an 18-month rehab period. Ahead of the 2018-19 domestic season, he played for Victoria and made an ambitious return in Ashes 2019 where he played a couple of matches. The following year, a freak injury ruled him out of Australia’s Test series against India.