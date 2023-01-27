“No one likes bowling to him”: Shane Warne once called Virender Sehwag one of the most dangerous batters alongside Kevin Pietersen

Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive players to ever play the game. The way Sehwag played all three formats of the match impressed everyone, and he had some great numbers under his belt. Also known as “Multan ka Sultan”, he was the first Indian to score a triple century in Tests.

When Sehwag made his debut in Test cricket, many people doubted his future as he was not a conventional batter, and he used to play with aggressive intent. However, Sehwag had a prolific test career where he managed to play over 100 Test matches, which is a huge milestone.

Sehwag played 104 Tests, where he scored 8,586 runs at 49.34 with the help of 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries. Sehwag played his last 100th Test against England in 2012 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Even legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne loved the Indian batter.

Shane Warne called Virender Sehwag one of the most dangerous batters

Ahead of Sehwag’s 100th Test match, Warne had a lot of praise for the Indian batter. He called Sehwag one of the most dangerous batters in the world alongside Kevin Pietersen. The leg-spinner said no bowler likes bowling against Sehwag as he just goes after the bowlers.

Warne insisted that a player requires much more than natural talent in order to play 100 test matches. He revealed that many people doubted his calibre in Test cricket as he used to play with an aggressive approach, but he proved everyone wrong with his numbers in the format.

“He is a good guy. With Kevin Pietersen, he is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world. No one likes bowling to him,” Warne said.

“I know a lot of people doubted him when he first came into the side. He has been through a bit of a form slump so it is great to see him back, smashing all the attacks as he does. He is great to watch and wish him the very best for his hundredth Test.”

The 100th Test was not great for the Indian batter, where England defeated India by 10 wickets. With the bat, Sehwag scored 30 runs in the 1st innings, whereas he managed to score just 9 runs in the 2nd one. England’s Monty Panesar scalped 11 wickets in the match to script an incredible win for the English team.