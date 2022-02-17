Cricket

“I never really sledged KP because I wanted him to do well”: When Shane Warne confessed his admiration for Kevin Pietersen

“I never really sledged KP because I wanted him to do well": When Shane Warne confessed his admiration for Kevin Pietersen
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"My kids love my haircut, so it's all good with me!": When Allen Iverson shocked the league by shaving off his iconic braids during the 2009 All-Star Game
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
“I never really sledged KP because I wanted him to do well": When Shane Warne confessed his admiration for Kevin Pietersen
“I never really sledged KP because I wanted him to do well”: When Shane Warne confessed his admiration for Kevin Pietersen

Shane Warne and Kevin Pietersen had a close relationship, and Warne said that he did…