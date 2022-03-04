“No respect at all!”: Imam ul Haq smashes Nathan Lyon for a maximum in Pakistan vs Australia Rawalpindi test

Pakistan vs Australia: Imam ul Haq is looking great in the first test, and he smashed Nathan Lyon for a huge six in the process.

After 24 years of wait, the Australian cricket team has reached Pakistan for a multiformat series. The tour will start with tests, followed by three ODIs and a sole T20I on the tour. Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will host the tests, whereas Rawalpindi will host all the limited over games.

The first test of the tour started at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 4th March 2022. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first on a belter of a wicket. The hosts decided to play with two spinners and two pacers, whereas they also included Imam ul Haq to open the innings. Surprisingly, Australia sticked to their normal routine combination.

Australia just picked Nathan Lyon as their lone spinner, whereas they have three pacers in Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. Cam Green will be the fourth pacer of the side, whereas Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne will be the backup spinners.

Imam ul Haq smashes Nathan Lyon for a maximum

The pitch at Rawalpindi has absolutely nothing to offer for the bowlers. All the options of Australian bowling were looking clueless in front of the Pakistani openers. Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique dominated the Aussie bowlers from ball one, and they stitched a century partnership.

On the fifth ball of the 24th over, Nathan Lyon was bowling to Imam. He bowled a tossed-up delivery, and Imam came down the track to hit it over mid-off for a six. The Commentators were absolutely elated by the hit and one of them said “No respect at all!”.

Abdullah Shafique got out just before lunch, and he missed his half-century by six runs. Imam ul Haq although completed his half-century comfortably. At the end of Lunch, Pakistan was 105-1, and they are in a comfortable situation. Azhar Ali has joined Imam in the middle.

If Australia wants to make a comeback, the Aussie bowlers need to stamp their authority in the 2nd session of the first day.