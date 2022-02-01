“Not far off the IPL”: Michael Vaughan hails Pakistan Super League as second-best T20 tournament in the world

Michael Vaughan hails Pakistan Super League and its standard of quality of Cricket as second best in the world at the moment.

The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is up and running with the 8th match of the marquee tournament currently undergoing between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The tournament will comprise of a total of 34 matches, with Karachi hosting a total of 15 of them and Lahore in-charge of the business end.

The PSL, with its inception in the year 2016, has unarguably helped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) massively in bringing International Cricket back to the country.

With the participation of Overseas players increasing with each edition of the league, Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament is right up there in terms of quality when compared with other T20 leagues in the world.

Michael Vaughan hails Pakistan Super League

Former England batter and skipper Michael Vaughan, on Tuesday took to his social media handle to speak highly of the T20 league. The 47-year-old even went on to remark that it is the second best T20 tournament of world, and is not far off from the IPL either in terms of quality of Cricket.

Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it’s not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .. #Pakistan #PSL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 1, 2022

Vaughan’s statement comes at a time when as many as 22 players from England are currently partaking in the league. The likes of Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Joe Clark, Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Ben Dunk are some of the English T20 stars who have already played a game or two for their respective franchises in the ongoing season.

England’s cricket board had faced quite some flak from fans and former cricketers after a controversial cancellation of their tour of both the men’s and the women’s side to Pakistan in September last year.

Following the criticism, the ECB have made amends with a renegotiation with the PCB. The England men’s side are now scheduled to tour Pakistan twice later this year.