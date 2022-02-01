How many teams are participating in PSL 2022: Detailed explanation of PSL 7 format

PSL 7 format: The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League is currently being played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Defending champions Multan Sultans have strengthened their position at the top of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2022 points table. Under captain Mohammad Rizwan, Sultans have defeated Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators to enter a winning spree.

Rizwan’s T20I opening partner and Pakistan captain Babar Azam, on the other hand, is in the middle of an extremely opposite phase where his PSL team Karachi Kings has lost its first three matches to struggle at the bottom of the points table. Azam, however, is hopeful of a turnaround with seven more league matches still remaining.

For those who don’t know, PSL 2020 is a T20 league played between six teams namely Sultans, Kings, Qalandars, Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Each team gets to play the remaining five teams twice in the league stage. After playing 10 matches each, the Top Four teams qualify for the knockouts.

In the knockouts, the first two-ranked teams will lock horns in Qualifier. While the winner of the same will qualify for the final, the loser will get another shot at the final by playing against the winner of Eliminator 1 (a quarter-final played between the third and fourth ranked teams) in a virtual semi-final named Eliminator 2.

ALSO READ: Full list of PSL 2022 schedule and fixtures

As of now, only seven PSL 2022 matches have been played. Hence, there’s still enough for each team to ensure a spot for itself in the knockouts. That being said, no team would want to depend on the result of their last match or (even worse) NRR (Net Run Rate) for qualifying to the next round.