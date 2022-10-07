NZ T20I Tri-Nation Series commentators: Full list of Spark Sport commentators for triangular series in New Zealand

NZ T20I Tri-Nation Series commentators: Pakistan are facing Bangladesh in the first match of the Tri-series at The Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Continuing with his purple patch of T20 form, Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (78* off 50) smashed his sixth T20I half-century in his last eight innings, to help his side post 167/5 in the first innings of the opening match of the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 against Bangladesh.

For those unaware, the week-long tournament will see Pakistan, Bangladesh, and hosts New Zealand take on each other twice, after which the top-two sides will face each other in the final on October 14.

The Hagley Oval will be the sole venue for the series throughout the total of eight matches.

While Pakistan have arrived in the city after taking part in the historic seven-match T20I series against England at home, Bangladesh last played against the UAE in the two-match T20I series.

The series will test Bangladesh to the core, as they have just not been performing anywhere near to their potential best in the past one year. Before winning 2-0 against a relatively weaker UAE side, they had managed to win just a single T20I off the 13 overall they played since the 2021 T20I World Cup, which also includes the Asia Cup debacle.

New Zealand, on the other hand, would start the ongoing Tri-series as favourites, having lost just the one T20I this year so far, out of 10.

NZ T20I Tri-Nation Series commentators

The Spark Sport, which is the official broadcaster of the New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022, will have the services of some prominent names, including former international cricketers as part of their star-studded commentary panel.

Former New Zealand internationals in Stephen Fleming, Shane Bond, Mark Richardson, Craig McMillan, Scotty Stevenson, Grant Elliott, will be joined by the former White Ferns in Frankie Mackay and Katey Martin in the panel.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis will also join the aforementioned names from behind the mic.