NZ vs PAK T20 head to head record: New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 records

NZ vs PAK T20 head to head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for NZ vs PAK T20I.

The second match of New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation Series 2022 will be played between New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch tomorrow. While hosts New Zealand will be playing their first match of the series, it will be Pakistan’s second match in as many days.

Having started on a winning note against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval today, Pakistan would be keen to gain a significant advantage by winning their second consecutive match and third consecutive against New Zealand.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan have a superior T20I head-to-head record against New Zealand. Having said that, the Black Caps have called the shots at home historically. Furthermore, one can’t ignore their recent form of winning nine and losing just one T20I in 2022. Hence, it would be safe to say that the match could go down to the wire on a Saturday evening.

The two teams will be locking horns in the shortest format for the first time since ICC T20 World Cup 2021. A league match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium had witnessed Pakistan chasing down a 135-run target against the eventual runners-up almost a year ago.

NZ vs PAK T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by NZ: 10

Matches won by PAK: 15

Matches played at Hagley Oval: 0 (NZ 0, PAK 0)

Matches played in New Zealand: 12 (NZ 7, PAK 5)

Matches played in Oceania: 12 (NZ 7, PAK 5)

NZ average score against PAK: 146

PAK average score against NZ: 152

Most runs for NZ: 526 (Martin Guptill)

Most runs for PAK: 244 (Babar Azam)

Most wickets for NZ: 24 (Tim Southee)

Most wickets for PAK: 9 (Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan)

Most catches for NZ: 10 (Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill)

Most catches for PAK: 5 (Shadab Khan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).